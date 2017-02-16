Cayman Islands police: Arrest Wed, 15 Feb, in connection with Indecent Assault; suspected thief also arrested during patrols

From RCIPS: Thu Feb 16 2017 at 1;13 PM

Arrest Yesterday, 15 February, in connection with Indecent Assault; Suspected Thief Also Arrested during Patrols

Yesterday, Wednesday, 15 February, a 48-year-old man of West Bay was arrested in connection with the indecent assault that occurred early Monday morning, 13 February, at a residence on West Bay Road. The man is currently in police custody.

Early yesterday morning, just before 3:30AM, police made another arrest while conducting proactive patrols in the area where the assault occurred. During that patrol, officers observed a man behaving suspiciously. When officers spoke to the man, he became uncooperative and fled along the beach. Officers chased and apprehended the man, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Suspected stolen property was also found on his person.

The man, age 36 of West Bay, is currently on Police bail.