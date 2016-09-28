Cayman Islands police arrest suspect in suspicious ATM activity

From RCIPS:

Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:15 AM

Yesterday afternoon, 27 September, FCU detectives arrested a man, age 35, of Bulgaria, on suspicion of money laundering in connection with the incidents over the weekend described below.

The man is in Police Custody.

Tuesday, September 27, 2016 9:46 AM

The RCIPS FCU Warns of Suspicious Activity at Local ATMs

This past weekend, 24-25 September, the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit has received reports of suspicious activity at ATM machines of local banks. Specifically there have been reports of attempts to withdraw cash through the use of fraudulent “cloned” gift cards at two different banks.

In connection with one of these reports, Police are seeking a suspect who was in the vicinity of Buckingham Square on West Bay Road on Saturday afternoon, 24 September. The suspect is male, about 6’ in height, 230 pounds, with dark hair, a slight goatee and a protruding belly. He was wearing a thin which T shirt with light blue/lavender shorts, and dark running shoes.

The FCU would like to ask the public to be conscious of suspicious activity at ATMs, including the use of multiple gift cards, credit cards or ATM cards by one individual.

In general, cardholders should also exercise care to secure their PIN number and also to check the ATM to ensure there are no skimming devices attached.

Anyone who may have seen the individual described is asked to call the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit at 949-8797. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .