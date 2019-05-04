Cayman Islands police advise motorists to exercise caution during May Classic Stage 1 Road Race

From RCIPS

On Sunday, 5 May, Spartan is hosting Stage 1 of the May Cycling Classics in the form of a 40 mile road race. The event begins at 7:15AM and is expected to finish at 10:00AM. It begins at the junction of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road, travels north along Frank Sound Road, then west onto North Side Road to Rum Point, then returns travelling east via North Side Road, Old Robin Road, Queens Highway and Sea View Road, returning to the juncture of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road.

No roads will be closed for this event but motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in these areas on Sunday morning.