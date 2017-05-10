Cayman Islands police 2017 Recruit Class graduates from training to operational duty

From RCIPS

We are delighted to announce that the RCIPS’ newest officers are ready for operational duty.

Today, the RCIPS 2017 Recruit Class graduates from training and joins our daily operations as regular constables. The class, made up of five men and one woman, has successfully completed seventeen rigorous weeks of training under the Initial Recruit Foundation Course, which provides a firm grounding in the legal, operational, and fitness aspects of the job. Today’s graduation ceremony at Harquail Theatre, with the Acting Governor and Commissioner of Police in attendance, officially recognizes the end of their foundational training and the beginning of their career as a police officer.

The recruits range in age from 19 to 36, and hail from various academic and professional backgrounds, such as business administration, information technology, tourism, and the security sector. Nearly all are serious players of football, basketball and other sports, while one is a trained boxer who has competed internationally.

“I am proud today to meet six young people who are devoting their careers to public service,” said the Acting Governor, Mr. Franz Manderson, “their enthusiasm and commitment to our safety and security is an example for all young people on our islands to follow.”

After graduating and being assigned to police duties, the new constables will embark on a tutored phase of on-the-job training with an experienced officer, during which they will be assessed for their suitability for independent patrolling. Continuous assessments throughout their two-year probationary period will follow, until they are eventually confirmed in rank by the Commissioner.

“Being a police officer will change you, and you will acquire every life skill during the process,” Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, told the recruit class, “but at the same time your ideas, your skills and your experiences will also influence the RCIPS. I have no doubt in what we can accomplish together to strengthen the peace and security of the Cayman Islands.”

Two auxiliary constables with several years of service in the RCIPS also graduated with the recruit class to become full-fledged police constables, having completed the requisite training to qualify for this advancement.

As of March of this year, the RCIPS began accepting online applications year-round for local police constables through its website at www.rcips.ky. The RCIPS also participates regularly at career fairs around the islands and welcomes any questions about the recruitment process or a career in policing at RCIPSHR@rcips.ky.