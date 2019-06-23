Cayman Islands Pirates Week: What A Time!

Perhaps no other Caribbean nation celebrates its pirate legends and cultural heritage quite like the Cayman Islands, which erupts into a festival of spectacle and pageantry during our annual Pirates Week in November.

Pirates Week 2019 will start in Cayman Brac on Friday 1st November, move on to Grand Cayman on Thursday 7th November and finish up Friday 17th November in Little Cayman and will be another 11 fun filled days of mock “pirate invasions” and celebration of our culture and heritage!

Spectators will also enjoy a series of parades and fireworks displays, street dances, costume contests, sporting competitions, happy hours, a celebration of traditional foods, music and much more, stretching across all three islands.

Additionally the District Days span over five days, where each district in Grand Cayman will celebrate the cultural and historical aspects that make these beautiful islands so unique.

District Days dates are as follows:

Tuesday, 12th November – East End

Wednesday, 13th November – West Bay

Thursday, 14th November – North Side

Friday, 15th November – Bodden Town

Saturday, 16th November – George Town

Whether you are visiting Little Cayman, Cayman Brac or Grand Cayman for their individual Pirates Week celebrations, you are sure to have fun!

Become a fan of the festival on Facebook or follow us on Instagram and if you want to join in on the ‘pirate invasion’ or volunteer for the festival office, contact us at info@piratesweekfestival.com