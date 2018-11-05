Cayman Islands Pirates Week/Turtle Centre – Turtle release and contest

The National Festival of the Cayman Islands, Pirates Week, in partnership with the Cayman Turtle Centre, one of Cayman’s leading attractions is pleased to announce the return of the annual Turtle Release.
This tradition, spanning over 30 years, has returned and will be taking place at the Spotts Public Beach, on Sunday November 11th at 10 am, immediately preceding the Pirates Week Children’s Fun Day.
This year, residents and visitors can take the opportunity to witness this phenomenal occasion. A lucky few will get the chance to actually release the turtle themselves into the water. It’s an exciting event that leaves you feeling good about your contribution to the conservation efforts of the Cayman Turtle Centre.
“We are so pleased to be bringing back the turtle release to our Pirates Week festivities this year and to encourage the public education through the Turtle Centre on why it is so important. That’s why we are offering 25 chances in all for folks to release the turtles,” said Melanie McField the Pirates Week Festival Executive Director.
Since the release programme started in 1980, the attraction has released over 30,000 turtles and this year promises to be an exciting resumption of this well-loved event. It will be taking place during the Pirates Week Festival; a celebration of history, culture and in ties with the 2018 theme: “Celebrating the Seas!”.
“People can listen to Radio Cayman, Z99, Bob FM, X107 and KISS 106.1 to win there but also we are also hosting a Facebook contest giving away 11 releases there as well. All people have to do is like the pages, comment with a wacky turtle name and share the same post and they are entered to win!” said Ms. McField.
The rules are below:
LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE TO WIN one of 11 chances to release a turtle on Sunday 11th November at Spotts Public Beach.
How to enter:
LIKE the Cayman Turtle Centre: Island Wildlife Encounter and Cayman Islands Pirates Week Festival pages.
COMMENT below with a wacky turtle name and be entered into the random draw.
SHARE this post with your friends.
Winners will be contacted directly through Facebook messenger on Wednesday 7th November.
(PHOTO COURTESY OF PINNACLE MEDIA)
Speak Your Mind