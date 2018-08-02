Cayman Islands Pirates week street dances get Monster boost!

Monster Media set to boost Pirates Week Street Dances in 2018!

[George Town, Grand Cayman, August 1, 2018 – The Pirates Week Festival Office has teamed up with local promoter & entertainment company Monster Media, to boost the festival’s Street Dances in 2018!

Following an RFP put out by the Tourism Attraction Board in April of this year to secure a partner for the bar and entertainment services for the festival’s Street Dances, officials confirm that Monster Media are the successful bidders.

The decision to sell the Street Dances (Bar & Entertainment Services Only) was a result of both a decrease in government funding for the festival, and an effort to continue providing a high quality of entertainment for residents and visitors.

“Securing a partner for the Street Dances was essential to sustaining the quality of the festival’s entertainment, and to maintaining the overall feasibility of coordinating a national event of this scale.” – Mr. Patrick Thompson, Director, Tourism Attraction Board.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Monster Media for the entertainment this year. They have lots of great ideas on how to enhance the quality of the customer experience during the festival and we look forward to seeing those ideas come to life.” – Melanie McField, General Manager, Pirates Week Festival.

Managing Director for Monster Media, Kenny Rankin, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with the Pirates Week Office.

“We are excited for the overall collaboration with The Pirates Week Festival this year and the opportunity to host entertainment for the National Festival. We aim to work with a strong line up of local talent and top Caribbean artists, to deliver a show which residents will be proud of, and our visitors will highly enjoy.” – Kenny Rankin, Managing Director, Monster Media.

Ticket admissions will be implemented for the Friday night entertainment only (Nov 9). All other aspects of the festival will remain free including the lively steel pan competition, mock invasions, live entertainment, talent contests, parades, fireworks, food courts, cultural demonstrations, children’s activities and so much more.

The official dates for the festival this year are November 2-4 in Cayman Brac, November 8-12 in Grand Cayman, and November 16-18 in Little Cayman.

As in the past, the District Heritage Committees will be hosting all aspects of their individual District Days, which will take place from November 2nd to 8th. The Pirates Week Office will provide sponsorship to the Committees to fund their district floats, festival queen costumes, and any promotional support needed.

The District Day schedule will be as follows:

East End: West Bay:

North Side: Bodden Town: George Town:

Friday, November 2 Monday, November 5 Tuesday, November 6 Wednesday, November 7 Thursday, November 8

A tentative list of events can be viewed on the national festival’s website at:

www.piratesweekfestival.com

The Pirates Week Festival is the largest annual event in the Cayman Islands, drawing over 35,000 spectators each year. During this time, the islands are transformed into a mass of colour and revelry, with more than 30 different events being hosted over three weekends, across all three islands!

This year marks the 41st Anniversary of the national festival in the Cayman Islands.

The Pirates Week Festival is administered by the Tourism Attraction Board of the Cayman Islands.

Those looking to participate in the festival or become a sponsor in any way, please email events@piratesweekfestival.com or marketing@tab.ky

IMAGES:

“Kes and the Band, performing live at the Pirates Week Festival Street Dance, 2017”

“Andrea Rivera, performing live at the Pirates Week Festival Street Dance, 2017”