November 14, 2016

Cayman Islands Pirates Week: Pan in De City results

2011-11-12-15-48-21Results for the 2016 CUC’s Pan in de City event.

Junior Category (12 and under)
1st Place – Prep Pantastic
Arranger, Earl LaPierre
Performed “People” by Kes the Band

2nd Place – Prospect Primary School
Arranger, Earl LaPierre
Performed “Bump and Wine” by Spice & Co.

3rd Place – John Gray High School Metropans
Arranger, Earl LaPierre
Performed “Temperature” by Machel Montano

Senior Category (13 and older)
1st Place – Triple C Steel Breeze
Arranger, Earl LaPierre
Performed “Hot, Hot, Hot” by Arrow

Open (adults)
Pan n’ Riddim
Arranger, Olijumi LaPierre
Perfromed “Scene” by GBN Neutron

Showcase bands (non-competing)
Pan People – Arranger, Earl LaPierre
Cayman International School Steel Pan Band – Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Judges
Ken Figueira
Emerald Mohammed
Beniel Miller
Clive Rosteing
International Judge – Stedson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire

Band Directors, Earl LaPierre and Micheal Lemay both received a CUC appreciation award for their multiple years of work in teaching and arranging steel band performances with the youth.

The event was broadcast LIVE on Radio Cayman.

IMAGE: Cayman Islands Tourism Association

