Cayman Islands Pirates Week: Pan in De City results

Results for the 2016 CUC’s Pan in de City event.

Junior Category (12 and under)

1st Place – Prep Pantastic

Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Performed “People” by Kes the Band

2nd Place – Prospect Primary School

Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Performed “Bump and Wine” by Spice & Co.

3rd Place – John Gray High School Metropans

Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Performed “Temperature” by Machel Montano

Senior Category (13 and older)

1st Place – Triple C Steel Breeze

Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Performed “Hot, Hot, Hot” by Arrow

Open (adults)

Pan n’ Riddim

Arranger, Olijumi LaPierre

Perfromed “Scene” by GBN Neutron

Showcase bands (non-competing)

Pan People – Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Cayman International School Steel Pan Band – Arranger, Earl LaPierre

Judges

Ken Figueira

Emerald Mohammed

Beniel Miller

Clive Rosteing

International Judge – Stedson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire

Band Directors, Earl LaPierre and Micheal Lemay both received a CUC appreciation award for their multiple years of work in teaching and arranging steel band performances with the youth.

The event was broadcast LIVE on Radio Cayman.

IMAGE: Cayman Islands Tourism Association