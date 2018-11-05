Cayman Islands Pirates Week Competitors for District Heritage Ambassador announced

Saturday November 10th , 2018 Main Stage, Harbour Drive – 5:30 p.m.

The Pirates Week Festival is pleased to present its annual Costume Competition where the five districts of Grand Cayman will compete for the honor of best National costume!

This year the festival is excited to announce a new name for this competition which embraces the true meaning of Pirates Week; “Heritage” which resulted in the name District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, this competition formerly known as Miss Festival Queen is tailored to ladies and gentlemen age 15 and older and is a unique way to showcase Caymanian culture through design.

This wholesome, family-friendly event is a competition between the District Committees. Each district elects an Ambassador as its representative and everyone works to together to design a costume. The competition is pleased to see the return of North Side after a five year hiatus.

This year’s Pirates Week Festival theme is “Celebrating the Seas” with the sub theme “Pirates against Plastic”. The costumes will be judged on their design as it relates to these themes. Other areas of adjudication include authenticity, stage presentation, use of Caymanian products and design detail.

The winner will be crown by Miss Festival Queen 2017, receive $500.00 and lead the Illumination parade, showing off the district’s winning costume to a crowd of more than 12,000 people.

Contending for the title:

Contestant #1: Sheila Cortina – West Bay

Contestant #2: Jessica Ebanks – North Side

Contestant# 3: Dea Ramoon – East End

Contestant #4: Roseanne Myles – George Town

Contestant#5: Daryl Newell – Bodden Town

IMAGE:

Pictured from left to right:

Dea Ramoon – East End, Daryl Newell – Bodden Town, Tracey Barnes- Fagan: Miss Festival Queen 2017, Jessica Ebanks- North Side and Roseanne Myles- George Town.

Missing from photo Sheila Cortina- West Bay