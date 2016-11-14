Cayman Islands Pirates Week 5k results

From Pirates Week Office

Please see the attached results of the 2016 Pirates Week 5K walk/run.

The beneficiary for this year’s race is 345 Athletic Club who helped to manage the event.

The overall winner is Dominic Dyer who finished in 15:45, please find the results attached.

VERY IMPORTANT: The race number is the electronic timing chip and must be brought to the Hell N’ Back 10k for all those who wish to run this on Sunday 20thNovember. If you have not already entered the 10k but did enter the 5k, you can still register online at the link below. https://www.caymanactive.com/pirates10k

Alternatively, please complete the attached form and deliver to the Pirates Week Office.