Cayman Islands PFL Weekly Review: Sir John A. Cumber defeat George Town Primary

Sir John A. Cumber Primary continued their undefeated start to the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) seasons with Group A wins over George Town Primary this past Saturday at the West Bay Town Hall Field.

In the Under 9 division, Sir John A. Cumber’s Nashon Seymour scored an early goal in the 7th minute to lead his school to a narrow 1-0 victory over the youngsters from the capital.

In the Under 11 division, Sir John A. Cumber’s Tyler Beckford and Javon Henry guided their school to a 4-0 victory (Respect Rule enforced), with each grabbing a goal apiece in the 15th and 25th minutes. Jamari Samuda opened the scoring in the 4th minute with Michael Bartlett rounding off the scoring in the 29th minute.

In the girl’s division, Sir John A. Cumber’s Kiarah McKenzie scoed two goals in the 8th and 33rd minutes to lead her school to a 3-0 victory over George Town Primary. Illiana Romero blasted in her school’s second goal in the 13th minute.

In other PFL Group A games it was St. Ignatius Prep 3 vs. Cayman International School 0 (Under 9); St. Ignatius Prep 0 vs. Cayman International School 2 (Under 11); Savannah Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep‘B’ 1 (Under 9) and Savannah Primary 3 vs. Prospect Primary ‘B’ 0.

In Group B games it was Red Bay Primary 1 vs. Cayman Prep 5 (Under 9); Red Bay Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3 (Under 11); NorthEast Schools 2 vs. Prospect Primary 0 (Under 9); NorthEast Schools 2 vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’ 2 (Under 11); Triple C 3 vs. South Sound 2 (Under 9); Triple C 3 vs. SouthSound Schools 0 (Under 11) and Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. Cayman Brac 5.

In the CUC GPFL, other scores in Group A included St. Ignatius Prep 1 vs. Cayman International School2 and Savannah Primary 2 vs. Prospect Primary ‘GA’ 0.

There were no games played in Group B in the GPFL.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons continue this Saturday, October 22 with games at the Annex Field, Bodden Town Primary, St. Ignatius Prep, Triple C, Cayman Prep and the West Bay Town Hall Field.

IMAGE Caption:

1617 pflrally 17 011016.JPG – Sir John A. Cumber’s Javon Henry (red) led his Under 11 team to a 4-0 win over George Town Primary.