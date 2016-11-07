Cayman Islands PFL Weekly Review: George Town Under 11s record first win

Play resumed this past Saturday in the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) following the mid-term break with a number of games at venues across the island.

In Group A, the Under 11 boys from George Town Primary celebrated their first victory of the season with a 3-1 defeat of Prospect Primary ‘B’. Kassidy Forrester opened the scoring for the boys from the capital before Jabez Campbell sealed the victory with a double just before half time.

Prospect Primary stormed back in the second half and cut the deficit to two following a penalty by Josiah Williams but although dominating the second half, Prospect’s forwards could not find the target and the gamed ended at 3-1.

In the earlier game, George Town Primary’s Under 9s shared the points with Cayman Prep ‘B’ following a 1-1 draw.

In other PFL Group A games it Cayman International School 4 vs. Savannah Primary 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced); Cayman International School 0 vs, Savannah Primary 1 (Under 11) and St. Ignatius Prep 3 vs. Truth For Youth 2 (Under 11).

In an Under 11 game played during the week, Sir John A. Cumber Primary defeated Cayman Academy 3-1.

In Group B, Red Bay Primary’s Under 9s defeated Prospect Primary 2-1 thanks to strikes from Emre Cuevas-Ebanks and K’Jannie Watler and in the Under 11 encounter, Prospect Primary avenged their younger team mates’ defeat with a 3-1 victory over their Red Bay opponents. Red Bay’s Dominique Ebanks opened the scoring from a free kick, but Prospect responded with two goals from Xavier Miller and a third from the penalty spot scored by Josh Campbell.

In other Group B games it was Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. South Sound Schools 4 (Under 9); Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. South Sound Schools 0 (Under 11); Cayman Prep ‘A’ 4 vs. Triple C 0 (Under 9); Cayman Prep 3 vs. Triple C 1 and NorthEast Schools 3 vs. Cayman Brac 2.

In games played in the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL), scores in Group A included Cayman International School 0 vs. Savannah Primary 0 and George Town Primary 1 vs. Prospect Primary ‘GA’ 1.

In Group B it was Cayman Prep 0 vs. Triple C 3 and Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber ‘B’ 2.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons continue this Saturday, November 12 with games at the West Bay Town Hall Field, Annex Field, Cayman Prep, Prospect Primary, Triple C and the Dart Field.