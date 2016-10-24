Cayman Islands PFL: Sir John A. Cumber edge out Truth For Youth 1-0

The Sir John A. Cumber Primary Under 11 boys made it three wins out of three with a hard-fought 1- 0 victory over Truth For Youth School during the third round of the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) regular season this past Saturday at the West Bay Town Hall Field.

Sir John A. Cumber’s Nahshon Ebanks, who scored the game winner last week in the Under 9 game against George Town Primary, was again the focus of attention as he was brought down in the penalty area in the 12th minute to set up the resulting penalty for his school and the chance to take the lead.

Central defender and captain Javon Anderson made no mistake from the spot although Truth For Youth’s goal keeper, LeAndre McKay, did manage to get a glove to the powerful shot only to redirect the ball into the corner of his net.

Truth For Youth’s McKay would be the busier of the two goal keepers on the day as he kept his school in the game with a number of key saves throughout this exciting contest. Not to be outdone, Sir John A. Cumber’s Javon Henry, normally a pivotal player in the midfield for his school, exchanged his shooting boots for a pair of gloves on this occasion and he too made a number of important saves, which frustrated the Truth For Youth forwards.

Truth For Youth’s Jayden Wright and Cameron Gardiner worked tirelessly throughout the game searching for that all-important equaliser and coming close on a number of occasions with young Mr. Wright hitting the crossbar late in the game with a well delivered corner kick.

Sir John A. Cumber Primary held on for the 1-0 win.

In other PFL Group A games it was George Town Primary 0 vs. Savannah Primary 0 (Under 9); George Town Primary 1 vs. Savannah Primary 2 (Under 11); St. Ignatius Prep 4 vs. Cayman Prep ’B’ 0 (Under 9 – Respect Rule enforced); and St. Ignatius Prep 4 vs. Prospect Primary ‘B’ 0 (Under 11 – Respect Rule enforced).

cuc pfl tfy vs jac.jpg – Sir John A. Cumber Primary (red) defeated Truth For Youth 1-0.