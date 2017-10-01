Cayman Islands’ petroleum imports rose anew in the second quarter

From Cayman Islands Economics and Statistics Office

The total value of the Islands’ importation of petroleum and petroleum-related products grew in the second quarter by 6.1% to reach $26.84 million. This was driven by an increase in the average price of fuel. There was also an overall increase in the quantity of fuel imports comprising of gasoline motor fuel and aviation fuel, while the quantity of diesel imports fell slightly.

Despite the increase in petroleum imports, the total value of all merchandise goods imported into the Cayman Islands continued to decline in the second quarter. This is due to imports of non-petroleum products which fell by CI$4.30 million (or 2.4%) to reach CI$176.86 million.

Among the merchandise goods that declined, gold imports registered the largest reduction. In contrast, transport and equipment parts and accessories grew by 24.7 percent, comprising mainly of passenger vehicles and vehicles for industrial purposes.

More information on the “The Cayman Islands’ Quarterly Trade Statistics Bulletin: April to June 2017,” are available at www.eso.ky.

