Cayman Islands Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast held

Attendees at the 22nd annual National Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast prayed for the Cayman Islands and its people, sang hymns and linked hands this morning (Wednesday, 11 October 2017) at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

Opening the event and welcoming the gathering, Speaker, Hon. W. McKeeva Bush, OBE, JP, paid homage to the late Dr. Edlin Merren who was instrumental in getting the tradition of the parliamentary prayer breakfast started in the Cayman Islands in 1990.

Emceed by Councillor in the Ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs, Mr. Austin Harris, the event had Mr. Rico Orrett-Ebanks leading with the National Anthem, followed by the National Song.

Prayers were by LA Serjeant-at-Arms and Pastor, Mr. John Kim Evans Jr. (opening prayer), Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon., JP, (for Cayman Islands Government), Pastor Garett Haylock, Cert. Hon. (for families), Pastor Shian O’Conner (for national leaders), Pastor Alson Ebanks Cert. Hon. (for young people), Pastor Neriah LeBlanc (for the region) and Pastor James Arch (closing prayer).

Scripture readers were Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, former Speaker, Hon. Mary Lawrence, JP, and former Speaker and government minister, Hon. Linford Pierson, OBE, JP.

Hymns included two led by the Speaker, accompanied by organist Mrs. Catherine Jackson, Cert. Hon. and a duet by Sister Freda Blake and Ms Abigail Kirchman.

Guest speaker Rev. Yvette Noble-Bloomfield, who was introduced by MLA, Mr. Kenneth Bryan, electrified the gathering with her powerful, thought-provoking speech. “This nation is poised for great things and the time is now to excel under God,” she emphasised.

Urging all in the community to become stewards of their time and their God-given lives, she advised people to spend their time usefully on personal spiritual reflection, on ethical behaviour and actions, as well as maturing emotionally and maintaining personal self-discipline.

Former Speaker and Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, Hon. Juliana O’Connor Connolly proposed a vote of thanks.

IMAGES:

Photo captions: Photos by Bina Mani, GIS

Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson with mother Mrs. Jenny Manderson

Former Speaker, Hon. Mary Lawrence reads from Scripture.

A section of the gathering at the Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast, held at the Kimpton Seafire this morning (Wednesday, 11 October 2017)

Guest speaker, Rev. Yvette Noble-Bloomfield addresses the gathering.

Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly proposed a vote of thanks.

Mr. Rico Orrett-Ebanks sings the National Song.

Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, with wife Mrs. Kim McLaughlin (centre) and CI Hospital Emergency Room Clinical Head of Department, Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin

LA Serjeant-at-Arms and pastor, Mr. John Kim Evans gives the opening prayer.

Speaker of the House, Hon. McKeeva Bush leads hymn singing.

LA Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush and wife Mrs. Kerry Bush