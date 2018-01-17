January 17, 2018

Cayman Islands PAC Meeting postponed due to technical difficulties

PAC Meeting postponed due to technical difficulties

“Due to technical difficulties, the PAC Hearing scheduled for this morning has been rescheduled for Thursday, 25th January 2018 at 10:00 am. The Chairman apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

 

