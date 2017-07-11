Cayman Islands’ Own ‘7 Miles Long’ to provide entertainment at 2017 Breast Cancer Gala Dinner

From Breast Cancer Foundation

Formerly “The Suite Elite Band” This dynamic, talented 5 piece band will make your party or event one to be talked about forever, their eclectic repertoire ranges from the 50’s through to today’s biggest hits. “7 Miles Long” have the reputation of Caymans’ No1 Party band, with the bands diversified and experienced line up you will experience an event second to none.

The Band continues to perform on a regular basis and caters for a countless number of Weddings, Parties, Corporate and incentive events, concerts and festivals.

The re-arrangement of the line up in 2015 elevated the band to a level never seen before in the Cayman Islands entertainment industry, drawing much attention and causing much hype with our followers, fans, clients and the music fraternity. We thank all our loyal fans for the continued support and following.

The line up consists of professional musicians with truly diverse backgrounds and the widest range of international musical, performing and influential backgrounds imaginable, this contributes to a solid unit of sound that has to be heard to truly be appreciated. This is a musical family parented by the love and desire to perform real live music and entertainment.

SOURCE: http://www.breastcancerfoundation.ky/index.php/2017/07/caymans-7-miles-long-provide-entertainment-2017-breast-cancer-gala-dinner/

The 2017 Breast Cancer Gala Dinner will be held on Saturday October 7th at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman.

For details on how to support this event contact info@breastcancerfoundation.ky