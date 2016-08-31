Cayman Islands: Overseas and local experts collaborate on family-life thrust

Expressing “shock at the speed with which changes are occurring in societies worldwide,” overseas and local experts in various fields will be seeking to raise awareness among the Cayman community regarding what they perceive as “critical issues being hoisted on the next generation.” The rallying call will be made by three keynote speakers at the 11 September island-wide meeting taking place at the Lions Centre on the subject of Bible-based family values.

The rally, with its motto, “The Future Is Now: Preserving Values for a Better Tomorrow,” comes with high hopes that it will coalesce over the long term into a practical, broad-based pro-family life agency with related training progammes. The 11 September, 5 pm, high-energy launch, a collaborative venture of Cayman’s churches, will include interactive panel discussions and featured musical items, in addition to presentations by the three keynote speakers.

The launch initiative is being designed for “all citizens that care about the future generations, particularly with respect to defining what constitutes a family,” said one of the keynote speakers, Mr. David Gibbs III, an internationally known constitutional attorney who has been engaged in defending and protecting free-speech rights of ordinary citizens across the United States for almost 25 years. An American attorney and graduate of Duke University, Mr. Gibbs has worked, he said, with “thousands of churches and many government leaders around the world on related constitutional matters.”