Cayman Islands ORIA new departures hall opening

ORIA Redevelopment Update

New Departures Hall Opening

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (26 April 2018) As part of the continuing construction and redevelopment works currently being carried out at the Owen Roberts International Airport, please be advised that a portion of the new departures hall is scheduled to open, to the travelling public, on Tuesday, 1 May 2018.

JetBlue and United Airlines will continue to serve their departing passengers out of their current gates until Monday, 7 May at which time they too will move over into the new area. All other airlines will be in the new hall.

The new departures hall, when fully complete, will feature nine (9) gates, duty free shops, a children’s play area and a food court.

This is another exciting milestone for the ORIA Redevelopment and Expansion Project, and we look forward to offering a new and improved customer experience for all departing passengers.

