Cayman Islands: ORIA Grand Opening Ceremony & Royal Visit (Wednesday

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (25 March 2019) Please be advised that the General Public is cordially invited to the Grand Opening Ceremony of the newly redeveloped Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Wednesday, 27 March in the presence of Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Guests must be in place by 3:00 p.m. at ORIA as the ceremony will commence immediately following the official arrival of Their Royal Highnesses. Traffic diversions will be in effect.

Public parking will be available in the empty lot on Cico Ave near the ORIA terminal. Please enter from North Sound Rd in the direction of George Town Yacht Club on Barcadere Dr /David Foster Dr.

Shuttle service will be available from the public parking area to the ORIA terminal.

The ORIA short-term parking lot will be closed from the evening of Monday, 25 March to facilitate the event.

The dress code is business attire. This is an outdoor event and will proceed rain or shine.