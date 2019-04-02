Cayman Islands: Orchid Show at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

The Management and staff of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Cayman Islands Orchid Society invites the public to the annual Orchid Show and fundraising sale set for Saturday and Sunday, April 6th and 7th from 9:00am to 4:30pm at the Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road, North Side.

The event is sponsored by Cayman Airways, Sticks and Stones, DMS Broadcasting, Vigoro Nursery, and the Tourism Attraction Board.

The Orchid Show allows the public (residents and tourist alike) another opportunity to see and enjoy the beautiful and natural flora of the Park, including orchids indigenous to the Cayman Islands.

Orchids on sale originate from the USA, Hawaii and Jamaica. There will also be educational talks, music and food on offer throughout the day; proceeds from this year’s event will go towards continued development of the orchid conservation area.

Admission is only $5.00 per person while entry for children under 12 is free. To learn more, email marketing@tab.ky, info@botanic-park.ky or call 947-9462.