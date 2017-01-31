From RCIPS

Man charged in Saturday’s Fatal Shooting

Mon Jan 30 2017 7:56 PM

A West Bay man, William Ian Rivers has now been formally charged for the offences of:

Unlawful discharge of a firearm, Possession of an unlicensed firearm and Murder He will appear in Court Tuesday (31) morning.

Police name Victim of Saturday’s Fatal Shooting in West Bay

Mon Jan 30 2017 4:06 PM

Police confirm that the shooting victim at Super C’s, West Bay on Saturday afternoon is one Mark Travis Seymour, age 39yrs. of West Bay.

The RCIPS has assigned a Family Liaison Officer to work closely with the victim’s family during the investigation.

Police are also working with members of the suspect’s family who have also been effected by this incident.

The suspect, a 37yr. old man also from West Bay remains in police custody.

UPDATE

Fatal Shooting in West Bay This Afternoon, 28 January; One Man Dead

Shortly before 3PM the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a shooting at the Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay; officers were dispatched to the scene. One man had been shot and a tactical medical officer, supported by armed officers, provided primary medical care to the victim; he was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, a male, had fled to a nearby home and from that location shot at officers who were assisting the victim; officers did not return fire.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home with four other persons, two women and two children, who are believed to be relatives of the suspect. They were held against their will.

Negotiations ensued via phone with an RCIPS officer whom the suspect requested to speak with after 9-1-1 had initiated phone contact with the suspect; the 9-1-1 operator then maintained contact with others in the household throughout the ordeal. Shortly before 6pm the suspect surrendered to police. The four other people in the home were not harmed.

The suspect was arrested and is now in custody at the police detention centre at Fairbanks.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related. Both the victim and the suspect are from West Bay.

This evening at 7:30PM the Commissioner of Police briefed the media on the incident from the West Bay Police Station.

The entire incident is under police investigation and a major incident room has been established. Super C’s restaurant and the nearby home have been cordoned off and are being examined. Watercourse Road near the intersections of Boatswain Road and Duxies Lane is currently closed.

The two woman and two children who had been in the home with the suspect have been rendered assisted by officers from the Family Support Unit as well as the Needs Assessment Unit.

Police will have an increased presence in the area and will be engaging with residents to reassure the community in the wake of this tragic incident. Given the sensitive atmosphere, police are appealing to the media and members of the public not to distribute images of the victim taken at the scene, some of which have been seen on social media.

29 Jan 2017 5:22 PM

About 3:20pm this afternoon shots were fired in the vicinity of Super C’s restaurant on Watercourse Road. One man has been shot and transported to hospital.

There is currently an ongoing situation at Watercourse Road in the vicinity of Duxies Lane, where a number of police officers are present. The area is contained and cordoned off by police. The public and media are asked to stay away from the area until further notice. Those living in the area are asked to stay indoors.

Updates will be forthcoming.