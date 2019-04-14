The Cayman Islands is an autonomous British Overseas Territory in the western Caribbean Sea. It is the second-most populated British overseas territory after Bermuda. The territory is often considered a major world offshore financial haven for international businesses and many wealthy individuals. The Cayman Islands is an exotic destination that attracts many people from all over the world. It’s also a very expensive destination and if you want to spend a week or two here, you might need to pay a small fortune for this trip. But what if we told you that you could visit the Cayman Islands on a budget? Here, you can find out how to do just that.

The average cost of a trip to the Cayman Islands

For a 10-day stay in a hotel on the Cayman Islands you will have to pay around $5000. That’s just the hotel. And not a luxury one. Where’s the food? Food on the Cayman Islands isn’t expensive, so for a 10-day stay, you would need from $100 to $250 maximum. There are of course many luxury restaurants that offer a big variety of food but for a lot more money. But, Cayman has a food and drink festival at the beginning of April, and this is the perfect time to visit.

For the activities on the Cayman Islands, you will need much more money than for food. We will talk about what you can do, but now let’s see the average prices. The average price for an outdoor activity is around $50. This doesn’t seem like a lot, but these are very short activities. Yes, you will have fun, but do something every day or every other day and you’ll spent $300.

There are plenty of outdoor activities in the Caymans, but they cost a lot.

Entertainment in the Cayman Islands

Stingray City Experience – here, you can swim with stingrays like it’s nothing. Everyone who visits the Caymans comes here to see the stingrays. Cayman Crystal Caves – this is a fascinating natural attraction and Cayman’s newest tourist attraction. In the forest and caves there is plenty of plant and animal life including strangler fig trees, air plants, parrots, and bats. Hundreds of years ago, pirates used these caves as hideouts, and also as shelters from the elements, including hurricanes. Bloody Bay Wall – this is a very famous dive spot. Here you can see many colorful fish and corals. Cayman Spirits Co. Distillery – Cayman’s famous rum offers a fun tour where they show you how they make the rum and later on you can taste it. Pirates Caves – fun for the whole family. Plus, you get a nice lunch. Snorkel Jetski tour – this is a wonderful experience but it costs a lot. Its price is around $150. Rent a private boat – This is for the very adventurous people. Renting a boat can be very fun even if you don’t know where you want to go. But renting a private boat is very expensive. For a few hour rent, you will have to pay around $800. Moving across the country with ease is cheaper than renting a private boat for a couple of hours.

The Cayman Islands on a Budget

Now that you know how expensive it actually is, if you still want to go, we have a few tips for your stay.

We already said how expensive hotels are. But you don’t have to stay at a hotel or a resort. There are locals who rent their own houses to tourists for less money. Which is great if you want to visit the Cayman Islands on a budget. And locals need the money more than the hotels do. So, it means a lot to them if you decide to stay at their place. These are usually small, pretty houses. Some are near the beach and others are more far away. But we believe you won’t mind walking for a few minutes to get to the beach. Besides, this way, you will see more of the Island. These Islands are so beautiful they will make you want to move to the Caymans as soon as possible.

Staying at a local’s home is much cheaper than staying at a hotel.

Save more money

The flight to the Caymans is expensive, but you can find ways to get there for less money. And even if you can’t find cheap tickets, you can save on other things. For outdoor activities, you don’t always have to rent a boat to have fun. There are many other things you can do. Meet the locals and have a barbeque on the beach, bring or buy a ball and you can play beach volley or watch local teams play beach volley. If you meet any locals, you can ask them where you can go by yourself to dive. They know where you can see colorful fish and corals.

Locals know where you can see a lot of colorful fish.

You have to look at this vacation like it’s a move. And you need to prepare for your long distance move in advance, right? So, do research online. There are plenty of things about the Caymans online. You could find much valuable information about cheap restaurants, good bars, nice stores, etc. You can find everything you need to know about how to organize a trip to the Cayman Islands on a budget.

Conclusion

Even though the Caymans are very expensive, you don’t need a lot of money to stay there and have fun if you follow our tips. Staying at a local’s house is an option that allows you to save so much money on such a luxurious and exotic trip. You can also dive deeper online and find a lot more information about cheap restaurants and good beaches. You don’t have to pay a lot of money to have fun either, but we suggest you go and see the stingrays.

