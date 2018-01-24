Cayman Islands Ombudsman announces appointments

The Ombudsman is pleased to announce the appointment of three new staff members and the promotion of an existing member of our team, three of whom are Caymanians. The addition of new staff will assist our office in tackling our new areas of responsibility, particularly public complaints against the police and whistleblowing.

Ms. Sharon Roulstone, a well-known Caymanian, has joined our office as the new Deputy Ombudsman (Complaints Division). Sharon is a lawyer with over 20 years’ experience. In addition to her legal career, she has served on a number of statutory boards from a variety of sectors including Immigration, the Maritime Authority, CINICO, the National Pensions Office and Planning. Sharon also served on the Public Service Commission and later as chair of the Civil Service Appeals Commission. She has volunteered her time and resources to private sector entities such as the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, the Caymanian Bar Association and the National Trust. In addition, she has spent countless hours serving charitable organisations including the YMCA and Cayman Arts Festival, both of which she helped found. In 2010, Sharon was awarded the Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour for services to the community.

Mr. Peter McLoughlin is our new Senior Police Investigator. After completing 30 years Police Service with the Greater Manchester Police, the vast majority being in an investigative role, Peter joined the RCIPS in 2009. During his tenure with them, he performed a variety of different roles, including Head of Dept. for the Training and Development Unit, Professional Standards Unit, Financial Crime and Joint Intelligence Units and Senior Investigating Officer within the CID Dept. Peter has significant experience of investigating Police misconduct and has represented the RCIPS on two overseas enquiries in Montserrat and BVI. Peter possesses an Honors Degree in Public Administration and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education.

Mrs. Charlene Roberts, has been promoted to the position of Senior Appeals and Policy Analyst. Charlene joined the Information Commissioner’s Office in 2015 and has been a member of the civil service for over 17 years. She is a certified paralegal, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Studies and has been awarded a Practitioner Certificate in Freedom of Information.

Effective 1 February 2018, Mrs. Rene Lynch will join us as our Administrative & Finance Manager. Rene comes to us from the financial industry where she has held positions of increasing seniority across all business segments of the banking industry. Most recently she has served as Relationship Manager, Premium Banking with Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. managing a large portfolio of the islands top banking clients. Rene has a BA in Management and has benefited from a number of specialized training programs in compliance and management from the leading banking institutions.

“I’m impressed with the quality and commitment of all of our staff and am confident we have assembled the right team for the job” says the Ombudsman, Ms. Hermiston. “We look forward to continuing our work as guardians of fairness for the Cayman Islands”.