July 18, 2017

Cayman Islands Older Persons Steering Comittee, Legal Sub-Committee meet to mark milestone

Several members of the Cayman Islands Older Persons Steering Committee (CIOPP) and Legal Sub-Committee met on the commencement of the , 2017 on Monday, 17 July. Both bodies collected and interpreted data vital to drafting the legislation, which will in turn shape policy and practice in this important area of social welfare.

L-R: Jasmine Powell – DCFS representative Legal Sub-Committee, Cassandra Fearon – Secretary and Department of Children and Family Services representative CIOPP and Legal Sub-Committee, Annie Moulton – older person representative and Business and Professional Women’s representative Legal Sub-Committee, Deborah Webb-Sibbblies – Chairperson  CIOPP and Legal Sub-Committee, Rollin Ebanks – older person representative Legal Sub-Committee, Lynda Mitchell – Pines Retirement Home representative CIOPP, Suzette Ebanks – Government Information Services representative CIOPP,   Dr. Arlene McGill – Health Services Authority representative CIOPP, Janett Flynn – Ministry of Health and Culture  representative CIOPP.

