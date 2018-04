From RCIPS

UPDATE: The spill has been cleared and the area is open to traffic again.

The RCIPS is informing the public of a large oil spill which has occurred in the vicinity of the roundabout at the intersection of Shedden Road, Dorcy Drive, and Crewe Road.

Traffic through the area is being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A further update will follow when the area is clear.