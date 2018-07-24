Cayman Islands OfReg introduces Professor Fibre

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS; 24 July 2018

OfReg, the regulator of the ICT, electricity, water and fuels sectors in the Cayman Islands, today launched a new campaign to help the people in Cayman understand the role of the regulator and the work that OfReg is undertaking on behalf of the consumer.

Professor Fibre, the host of “CaymanConnected”, is a young professor determined to help people understand that high quality telecommunications connectivity is no longer considered a luxury, and that in several countries, is now considered a right. Professor Fibre welcomed his new role at OfReg by saying: “I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful team of dedicated people. We have a lot of ground to cover in explaining the value of quality telecommunications connectivity to everyone in Cayman and I am keen to get started”.

Alee Fa’amoe, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of ICT welcomed the newest member of his team: “As a regulator, we are responsible for the creation and enforcement of the regulatory environment. This work is technical and the language can be quite complex. Education is of vital importance to us as an organisation and we believe that extends to providing accurate information as well to the public. We have enlisted Professor Fibre to help us do just that”.

To get acquainted with Professor Fibre, visit caymanconnected.ky, and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @caymanconnected.

IMAGE: Professor Fibre

OfReg (the Utility Regulation and Competition Office) is the independent regulator for the electricity, information and communications technology, water, wastewater and fuels sectors in the Cayman Islands. OfReg also regulates the use of electromagnetic spectrum and manages the .ky internet domain.