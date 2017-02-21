Cayman Islands’ Off The Beaten Track sees community youth team race again

A group of young local athletes are currently training for one of Cayman’s most challenging and unique sporting events of the year. These young runners, called the Solomon Harris Speedsters, will be taking on the 8th annual Off The Beaten Track 50k ultra-marathon and relay route, through tropical bush, sandy beaches and the back roads of Cayman, on Sunday, 26 February.

The team is running for long standing Off the Beaten Track sponsor, Solomon Harris, who have supported Off the Beaten Track since its inception eight years ago.

“It’s been great to watch this race continue to grow every year,” said Laura Hatfield, Partner at Solomon Harris. “We are very excited to be sponsoring the Community Youth Team again this year and watching how these young runners tackle the unique race route with such maturity. They were the youngest team ever last year and won the mixed relay category. They’ve set their own bar quite high so we are looking forward to seeing what they will do this year”

“We are also thrilled to be able to support this year’s beneficiary charity YMCA Cayman Islands,” Ms Hatfield said. “From their afterschool programmes to their team building and leadership development programmes, YMCA Cayman Islands is truly another worthwhile candidate for these proceeds.

Anna Keating, Off the Beaten Track Race Director said the 50K trail run will not only challenge racers this year but will also allow them to enjoy a new view of Cayman.

“This race really allows runners to see another side of our little slice of paradise,” Keating said. “No matter what leg of this race you’ll be running, whether as a solo runner or part of a relay team, you’ll definitely be in for some varied and unique terrain.”

Those interested in running as a part of a relay team, of up to six members, will each take on 8K stages whilst a seasoned runner can choose to complete the whole 50K by themselves.

Entry to the race costs USD $300 for a relay team of up to six people and USD$100 for individuals. Corporate sponsorship is still available and volunteers are welcome. Register online at www.offthebeatentrack.ky or contact OTBT@krys-global.com or call 525-8824 for volunteer or sponsorship opportunities.

Photo Caption (L to R): Laura Hatfield (Partner at Solomon Harris) with Solomon Harris Speedster runners: Juan Pablo Valerio, Jamie Piper, Levi Superville and Tommy Kehoe. Not pictured James Crooks and Molly Kehoe