Cayman Islands NRA announces improvements to the Grand Harbour Roundabout

The National Roads Authority (NRA) along with its subcontractors will be carrying out repairs/upgrades to the pavement on Grand Harbour Roundabout over the next few weekends, commencing on November 4th, 2018.

Phase 1 of this project will begin with the milling out and repaving of the inner lane of the roundabout. Works on Phase 1 will take place on Sunday November 4th, 2018 between 7:00am and 5:00pm.

Phase 2 will take place on Sunday November 11th, 2018 with the continued milling and repaving of the inner and outer lanes of the roundabout.

Phase 3 will take place on Sunday November 18th, 2018 with the continued milling and repaving of the outer lane as well as the roundabout approaches.

During the construction, traffic control will be in place and drivers will be diverted to either the inner lane or outer lane. Please watch out for traffic diversions and drive with caution, in order to ensure your safety and that of the work crews.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to the benefits of these much-needed improvements.

Please call 325-6004 if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.

IMAGE: roadworks sign