Cayman Islands: Newly qualified teachers celebrated

UCCI Celebrates Newly Qualified Teachers and their Mentors

The University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Department of Teacher Education acknowledged the achievements of its newly qualified teachers and their mentors who guided them throughout their journey. The theme of the celebration was “Together We Make a Difference.”

According to UCCI President J.A. Roy Bodden, JP, teaching is the noblest profession. “I congratulate the newly qualified cohort and encourage them to share their pride with those whom they teach,” he said.

President Bodden also commended the mentors who so ably assisted the teachers over the period of their training. He noted that it is by such community support that UCCI will remain a viable and progressive institution.

This is UCCI’s fifth cohort of students to successfully earn their teaching qualification under the new Bachelor of Primary Education curriculum. To date, all graduates who have sought a teaching and learning role on Island have been employed in either a government or private school.

“We are so proud of these new teachers who are giving back to the community. They are dedicated to excellence and to making a difference for the children in Cayman,” said Terese Parker, Education Programme Leader.

She also expressed her gratitude to those who supported the programme. “A special thank you to Dart Enterprises for sponsoring the gift certificates for our mentor teachers, whose expertise, guidance and support contributed to the growth of our new educators. We also thank the UCCI School of Hospitality for designing a lovely venue and creating tasty treats for the celebration,” Ms. Parker said.

In addition to the Bachelor of Primary Education, UCCI offers an Associate of Arts in Primary Education, and a Post Graduate Certificate in Primary Education. For more information about how you can make a difference, please contact Ms. Parker at tparker@ucci.edu.ky.