Cayman Islands: New police dog joins the RCIPS K-9 Unit

From RCIPS

This past Friday, 27 April, the RCIPS added a new member to its K-9 Unit. Athena is a two-year-old Dutch Herder who is trained to pursue, track and apprehend suspects, and to locate property that has recently been dropped or stolen, for example, if a suspect has attempted to dispose of an item while being pursued.

Athena is also being trained to find drugs, firearms, and cash in buildings and vehicles. She is expected to be out on patrol within the next two to three weeks, once she and her handler have completed their familiarization and training.

“We are very excited about this new addition,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “The K-9 Unit has proven to be a valuable resource for the RCIPS, and increasing the size of the unit means that we can conduct more proactive patrols and participate more readily in operations where K-9 assistance may be needed.”

Athena is one of three new dogs that will be joining the K-9 unit over the next few weeks, with the other two dogs expected to arrive by early June.