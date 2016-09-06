September 6, 2016

Cayman Islands: New LCCL procedures in effect

September 6, 2016
2000px-Coat_of_arms_of_the_Cayman_Islands.svgFrom  Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce and the Environment

The public is advised that procedural changes, which are designed to better uphold the Local Companies (Control) Licence Law (LCCL) are now in effect.

As of Thursday, 1 September, Caymanians looking to participate in potential business endeavours with foreign investors must state their interest, in writing, to both the investors and the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

Also, when submitting their applications to the board, foreign investors must include copies of the two local newspaper ads, published in accordance with section 11 (4) (e) of the law, that solicited Caymanian participation.

Letters from Caymanians are to be addressed to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, c/o the Department of Commerce and Investment, , 133 126, , Cayman Islands.

For more information, http://www.dci.gov.ky or email info@dci.gov.ky

