Cayman Islands: New Caymanian attorney – Walkers

Walkers Announces the Admission of Erin Panton as a new Cayman Attorney at Law

Grand Cayman, September 2017

Friday 22 September 2017 saw Walkers Articled Clerk Erin Panton complete her legal training and called to the Cayman Islands Bar. Erin’s application was moved by Ingrid Pierce, Walkers’ Global Managing Partner, before Hon. Mr Justice McMillan. The courtroom was packed with family, friends and Walkers staff to witness the event. Erin is Walkers’ 46th Caymanian Articled Clerk to be called to the Bar. She was articled to Partner Dorothy Scott who also articled at the firm which is a testament to the ongoing success and longevity of the Walkers’ articled clerkship training programme.

Erin was a recipient of the 2014 Walkers Legal Scholarship. Born and raised in the Cayman Islands, Erin attended Cayman Prep and High School in Grand Cayman until Year 11 and then completed her schooling at Wando High School in Charleston, SC. Erin began her legal studies at the Truman Bodden Law School of the Cayman Islands (“TBLS”) in September 2011 and completed her LLB with an upper second class degree classification in the summer of 2014. During her time at TBLS Erin was the recipient of several awards including the Sweet & Maxwell Prize for best performance in first year modules, the Butterworths Law Prize and University of Liverpool Law Association prize for best performance and overall results in the second year modules and the Dillon Eustace Travel Bursary for the Top Performing Caymanian LLB Graduate. Erin then completed the Legal Practice Course in 2015 at the University of Law (Bloomsbury) in London and was awarded a Distinction. Prior to commencing her Articles, Erin spent six weeks volunteering as a policy officer at the Ministry of Financial Services.

The Chair of Walkers’ Trainee Committee, Caroline Heal commented “We congratulate Erin on her admission to the Cayman Islands Bar. It is a pleasure to have helped Erin reach this important milestone in her career and we have been delighted with her numerous academic and personal achievements to date. I am confident that she will make an excellent lawyer and I am thrilled that she will remain with Walkers as an Associate in our Investment Funds group.”

Please visit http://www.walkersglobal.com/index.php/students-graduates for more information about Walkers Legal Scholarship and Articled Clerk Programmes or contact info@walkersglobal.com.

IMAGES:

AC1 (L to R): Partner Dorothy Scott, Erin Panton, Global Managing Partner Ingrid Pierce

AC2 (L to R): Jordana Clarke (Head of Training and Development), Dorothy Scott (Partner), Caroline Heal (Partner), Erin Panton, Ingrid Pierce (Global Managing Partner), Ramesh Maharaj (Partner) and Mellony Bryan-Waugh (Training and Development Administrator)