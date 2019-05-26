Cayman Islands: New bus stop approved for Shedden Road

Approval has been granted to relocate Shedden Road public bus shelter.

· Pre-emptive move comes as NRA works to improve safety for all road users.

· The new bus shelter will be constructed on Sunday, 26 May 2019.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The National Roads Authority (NRA) has recently made road upgrades to the Shedden Road/Crewe Road area. As part of this initiative, the NRA has received approval to relocate the public bus shelter/stop to a safer and more convenient location along Shedden Road.

The existing bus stop is adjacent to the airport perimeter fence, across from Mango Tree. Following recent road improvement works, the NRA believes there is no longer sufficient space for the bus stop at this original location, due to potential safety concerns for bus-users, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Following a period of considered consultation, the NRA’s proposed relocation site has been approved. On Sunday, 26 May 2019, the bus shelter will be constructed on the western side of the NAPA Auto Parts Store on Shedden Road (see attached map and photograph). The bus stop will measure six feet by ten feet.

The relocated bus shelter/stop will provide all road-users with myriad benefits. Firstly, the new location will minimise the need for pedestrians to cross the wider, multi-lane roads to access it. Primarily, this consideration has been taken for Foster’s customers, who will no longer need to cross three lanes of traffic on Dorcy Drive to reach the bus stop. The potential risk of collisions between pedestrians and vehicles will, therefore, be reduced, improving overall road safety and ease of usage for all.

Secondly, bus access will be improved and safety for bus-users enhanced by the fact that traffic speed at the new location is reduced.

Thirdly, this site works alongside the established east-bound bus route.

Lastly, there are no major works needed to prepare this location. Instead, some minor work will be undertaken to optimise the site, such as spreading some crusher run material to ensure the shelter is placed on a level surface. Two of the larger trees at the location may need to be trimmed and signage erected to promote the new location as an operational bus stop.

The NRA is grateful to Rotary Central for their assistance on this undertaking. Constructing, installing and maintaining these bus shelters is their major project; advertising revenue generated from the bus shelters is reinvested into community projects.

