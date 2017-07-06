Cayman Islands neighbourhood officers respond to traffic concerns raised in Prospect, 5 June

Wednesday morning, 5 June, officers from Neighborhood Police Department (NPD) responded to concerns voiced at a recent community meeting in the South Sound/Prospect area Re; traffic offences which included speeding, ignoring direction signs, no coupons and other minor traffic offences, within their district.

The operation took place within the South Sound Road general area where 16 fixed penalty tickets were issued and 3 drivers were reported for Traffic Offense Reports (TORS).

The NPD will be continuing with this initiative throughout the summer months, and as such NPD officers would like to hear from concerned residents via “the Bridge” or by contacting the NPD at George Town if they have concerns over traffic issues within their districts.

Persons who are interested in downloading the app can go to the RCIPS website and download the link to get connected with the NPD officers.

http://www.rcips.ky/app/index.html