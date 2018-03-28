Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop hosts Five-dollar Bag Sale

The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is holding a five-dollar bag sale during the Easter season where customers can buy a bag for only five-dollars and fill it to the brim with items they find inside the store.

The two-week sale begins on Saturday 24th March ending on Saturday 7th April, 2018.

Customers can find a myriad of lightly used products on sale including household items, baby supplies, stuffed animals and toys, clothes (including select school uniforms), shoes, books and craft items.

The public can support the NCVO by donating lightly used items to the “New to You Bargain Shop”; by volunteering or simply supporting the sale. Please see the shop’s donation policy by clicking this link http://www.ncvo.org.ky/wp-content/uploads/Bargain-Shop-Donation-Policy_290317.pdf

Sales from the New To You Bargain Shop” go to the NCVO’s children’s programmes.

The Bargain Shop is located at 90A Anthony Drive, off Smith Road (behind the Pines Retirement Home) next to the Miss Nadine’s Preschool. The shop’s opening hours are weekdays 3:00pm and 6:00pm and Saturdays 8:00am and 4:00pm

For more information on the NCVO’s donation policy or volunteering, please contact Mona, at ncvocoordinator@ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124/526-1078.