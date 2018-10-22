Cayman Islands National Weather Service launches Weather App

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) is proud to announce the release of its very own mobile app.

Available on Apple and Android platforms, it can be found on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store by searching for Cayman weather or CINWS.

CINWS Technical Engineer Kirk Douglas developed the Weather App, with help from the department’s team of meteorological experts.

It offers a suite of products specific to the Cayman Islands area. These include current weather conditions from the automated weather observing systems (AWOS) at the Owen Roberts International Airport, and a five-day Cayman Islands forecast. There are also Sister Islands and Cayman Islands forecast radio streams; live Doppler Radar animations; surface analysis, hurricane bulletins and marine charts. Future plans include the addition of weather satellite images and live weather conditions from a number of other locations within the Cayman Islands.

In addition, for the first time, the Weather Service is offering a weather forecast specifically for the Sister Islands. This forecast will only be available streaming on the Weather App or via the CINWS Facebook page.

CINWS is the only official source of local meteorological information in the Cayman Islands and the only organisation that can issue weather-related warnings for the country.