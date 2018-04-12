Cayman Islands National Trust appoints new director

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has appointed Nadia Hardie as the incumbent Executive Director who will take over from outgoing Director Christina Pineda on 1st May.

“We are certain that Ms Hardie, as an experienced professional with a wide range of relevant experience, will bring a fresh perspective to our dedicated and hard-working team and we are very pleased to welcome her,” said Trust Council Chairperson Andrew Gibb.

With a passion for Cayman’s unique environment and culture, Ms Hardie’s prior expertise encompasses marketing and business development leadership roles in the corporate sector as well as management within Cayman’s tourism sector. She was an elected board director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) for many years and has experience working with government ministries and departments.

“I feel very fortunate to have been selected for what is essentially my dream job after many years in the corporate world,” said Ms Hardie. “Having grown up in these islands, I look forward to giving back and making a real impact in my new role. I will do my best to build upon the magnificent work that the Trust has been doing for the past 30 years”.

Ms Hardie will be undergoing a handover during the month of April and Ms Pineda encourages the community to make Ms Hardie feel welcome in her new role. Ms Pineda who led the Trust over the last six years, is leaving to pursue several personal business interests full time.

Reflecting on her time at the National Trust, Ms Pineda said “I have loved being a part of such a vital organisation and using my talents to help raise the Trust’s profile and do meaningful work for the people of our beautiful country. I am incredibly pleased that we have found someone with the passion and energy needed to take over the leadership of the Trust and look forward to seeing where Ms Hardie will take the Trust over the next few years”.