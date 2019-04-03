Cayman Islands National Museum’s roof renovation project

The Cayman Islands National Museum will be going thru a roof renovation project to replace an aging roof in order to protect the artefacts we are entrusted to preserve.

We are dedicated to remaining open through the entire roof renovation project which is scheduled to last one month. However, some impacts of the project may affect our visitors.

Change of Entrances

Until further notice, the Goring Ave. entrance is closed. Please enter the Museum through the Shedden Road and Harbour Drive entrances.

The Old Gaol Cafe will also remain open and can be accessed via Goring Ave.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you soon!

Museum Management