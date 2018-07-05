Purchase your Mango Season T-shirts!

Mango Season is finally here! Stop by our National Museum Gift Shop to purchase a Mango Season t-shirt with lots ah room fa mango stains. Looky Ya! Mango Season at the Museum takes place on Saturday, 14th July from 10am to 2pm.

Museum and Chamber Members receive a 10% discount on all Gift Shop items.

Olive Miller Exhibit Opening

On Saturday, 9th June 2018, the public was invited to view the Olive Miller Exhibition in the Old George Town Library. After the Queen’s Birthday Celebrations, guests gathered in the gallery to view this exhibit on the life of Ms Olive. This exhibition will be open through July 2018.

Celebrate Cayman – Summer Festival!

On Saturday, 23rd June 2018, we joined in on celebrating the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms at the Celebrate Cayman Summer Festival by opening the National Museum to the public free of charge! During the festivities, we welcomed over 300 guests to the National Museum!

OXEX80 – 1938 Oxford University Biological Expedition to the Cayman Islands

The 1938 Oxford University Biological Expedition to the Cayman Islands (April 16 to August 27) was the first natural history survey of all three islands, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, and reports were written about the flora, fauna, geology and wetlands.

Olive Miller Exhibition (Old GT Library)

The Olive Miller exhibition will be open in the Old George Town Public Library on Edward Street until July 31, 2018. Ms Olive Miller, who received the OBE, was one of three Cayman residents who were recognized in the U.K.’s New Year’s Honors List. Betty Baraud and Dr. Bill Hrudey also received MBEs this year, and are also featured in this exhibition.

Looky Ya! Mango Season at our National Museum

Join us on Saturday, 14th July 2018 for Mango Season at the Museum. Admission is free to the public. Enjoy local food and mango products, live entertainment, catboat rides, bungee jumping, a Mango Peeling Competition and so much more!