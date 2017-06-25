Cayman Islands National Gallery’s summertime showcase examines the human body and identity

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, Mediating Self – Identity and the Body. Curated by NGCI’s Assistant Curator Kerri-Anne Chisholm, the exhibition investigates the ways in which our bodies are used to create and navigate our personal and collective identities. Drawing on works from the NGCI Permanent Art Collection, the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM), the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF), and private collections, the artworks highlight different aspects of our individual and collective identities, and span a timeline of over forty years of art production. Artworks in the exhibition range from drawings, lithographs, watercolour and pastel on paper, paintings on canvas and board, sculptural works, to photography and video installations.

Taking direction from traditional portraiture, the show considers the functions of the human body in artworks such as historical documentation, biography, memorial, and identification functions. The artworks are grouped into two main categories, self-reflection and work and social Life. Within these categories the exhibition draws out further discussions of familial expectations, cultural and social practices, along with work and the evolution of careers and gender.

The exhibition’s curator, Kerri-Anne Chisholm notes, “The way that we portray ourselves is a nonverbal statement. The human body expresses statements of race, gender, religion, sexuality and ethnicity. Our bodies communicate signals. Our dress choice, language and very presentation of our bodies actively express our sense of self. Within occupations, social and familial responsibilities, affiliations and expectations held we construct and navigate our identities. Multiple identities are necessary and are constructed both consciously and unconsciously.”

Within the exhibition visitors can find an educational space designed for kids and families. The space includes videos on the history of portraiture from traditional oil paintings to modern digital selfies, interactive artworks, and a timeline of significant artists and art historical portraits. The family space is designed to provide children of all ages with information which they can then use to engage with the larger exhibition.

The temporary exhibition, Mediating Self opens to the public Friday, 30 June 2017 and closesThursday, 21 September 2017. A special Members’ Reception will be held Thursday, 29 June 2017from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. For more information about memberships, special lectures, workshops and family programmes visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky.