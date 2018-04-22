Cayman Islands National Gallery recognized as a “Top 5” Caribbean Museum

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has been listed as one of the “Caribbean’s Best Museums You Should Visit” by News Americas Now, a news, travel and lifestyle publication that covers the Caribbean and Latin America and its diasporas. The US-based organisation has content syndicated across 21 news sites including on the Caribbean Today in Florida and on Irie Jam radio in NYC.

The prestigious National Museum of Fine Arts in Cuba ranked number one with The Museo de Arte de Ponce in Ponce in Puerto Rico, The Terramar Museum in Bonaire, and The Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art in Bermuda following respectively. NGCI rounds out the list as number five.

“We are delighted to receive this positive regional recognition,” says Director Natalie Urquhart. “Our team have worked hard to create a facility and collection that our country can be proud of.

Hopefully this news will now will drive more and more visitors to the Cayman Islands and to the Gallery to experience our unique cultural environment and story.”

NGCI is also profiled in the latest addition of the Caribbean lifestyle magazine Jamaque Paradis.

For more information about the National Gallery visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1997, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum, exhibition facility and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at their central exhibition space and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork and collaborations with artists from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting over 60 public programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes capture every age group from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, as well as marginalized members of our community. They combine art education with enriching creative experiences to foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of cultural heritage, national identity and community values.