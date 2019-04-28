Cayman Islands National Gallery News and Events!

Kaitlyn Elphinstone brings her ‘Coral Tiles’ installation to Cayman Brac

As part of her contribution to the inaugural edition of the Cayman Islands Biennial, Kaitlyn Elphinstone’s colourful tile designs have been installed at various locations throughout Cayman, including several places in and around Cayman Brac. Untitled (Contemporary Anthropocentric Tile Design), 2019 (to give it its full title) is conceived as site-responsive installation which features a series of digital collages created from photographs of coral patterns, over which Caymanian architectural fretwork designs have been superimposed.



The resulting surfaces fuse elements of the natural and the man-made and comment on the intricate relationship we have with our surrounding landscape. Seen in situ at various places of everyday life- from the ‘Panama Canal boat launch’ to the Market Place grocery store, the effect is even more pronounced, blurring the boundaries between art, architecture and nature: from the turquoise waters of the Brac’s north coast to the colourful sprays of bougainvillea that can be seen in people’s front yards and amidst the lush vegetation rising up around the rocky base of the Bluff.

What’s On at the Gallery

Cross Currents Biennial Artist Talk Series



As a part of the Education Programmes developed for the Cross Currents Biennial, the National Gallery has presented several Artists Talks throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Join us for the final session of our Artist Talk Series, on 1 May 2019 from 6:00pm-7:30pm, as the artists give short presentations followed by a Q & A with the artists.

For more information click the here or email us at info@nationalgallery.org.ky

Curator’s Corner

Becoming Again’ Nasaria Suckoo Chollette

Becoming Again is a mixed media sculpture which resembles a traditional bed made for Caymanian cottages. The work was made by artist Nasaria Suckoo Chollette amd explores aspects of the traditional, domestic materials within Caymanian households. This sculpture is part of NGCI’s newest project: Cross Currents – 1st Cayman Islands Biennial.



The exhibition has been designed by the NGCI curatorial team with the assistance of an international panel of jurors, with the ultimate objective being to shed light on the question What is contemporary Caymanian art?



Suckoo Chollette is one of 42 artists that are participating in the project, and her work was awarded the top prize within the showcase – the Bendel Hydes Award – which offers a significant monetary prize and a chance to develop a solo exhibition within the NGCI lower exhibition hall.



Creative Careers at the National Gallery

Join our team this summer as our Summer of Art Intern!

This 4 – 6 week paid placement gives the successful applicant the opportunity to work in a museum environment and develop important skills for the future, including taking ownership of assigned projects and following them through to completion.



For more information or to apply please click here.



Get Involved – Become a Member Today!



Are you looking for ways to get involved with the National Gallery?

Become a member of the National Gallery today by visiting us online or stopping by our location off of Esterley Tibbetts Highway.



Don’t forget the wide range of amazing benefits that are available to our members that include:

1) An invitation to members’ preview evenings for each new exhibition.2) An exclusive invitation to our Members’ Christmas Party.3) National Gallery electronic newsletters and bulletins (optional).4) First word on upcoming exhibitions, programming and NGCI National Collection acquisitions.5) A 10% discount on all continuing education courses at NGCI.6) A 10% discount in the NGCI Store.

And much more!



Visit our website to renew online, call 945 8111 or emailadministration@nationalgallery.org.ky.