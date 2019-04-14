Cayman Islands’ National Gallery News and Events

Cayman’s 1st Biennial Awards Ceremony



The National Gallery welcomed Biennial artists and guests on 10 April for the inaugural Cayman Islands Biennial Awards Ceremony. The evening was designed to formally recognise four of the exhibiting artists- two awardees and two runners up – while ultimately celebrating all 42 of the participating Biennial artists and their exceptional work which forms the basis of the multi-site Cross Currents exhibition.

The award winners – along with the runners up in both categories – were presented with a beautiful award that has been designed and created by leading Caymanian sculptor Horacio Esteban.

Artwork by the four Awardees, along with works by all 42 exhibiting artists, can be viewed at the National Gallery until 06 June, 2019, at the Little Cayman Museum until 15 June, and at various locations in Cayman Brac. Admission to the Gallery is free. For more information about related programming visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky/exhibitions

To view the Awards Ceremony and Reception night photos on Facebook click here.

What’s On at the Gallery

Cross Currents Biennial Artist Talk Series



As a part of the Education Programmes developed for the Cross Currents Biennial, the National Gallery has presented several Artists Talks throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Join us for the final session of our Artist Talk Series, on 1 April 2019 from 6:00pm-7:30pm, as the artists give short presentations followed by a Q & A with the artists.

For more information click the here or email us at info@nationalgallery.org.ky





Art At The Airport

The Art at the Airport initiative is presented by the National Gallery for the reopening of the newly expanded Owen Robert’s International Airport (ORIA). It is designed to precedes the launch of a formal ORIA Public Art programme, which is currently being developed by NGCI in partnership with the Cayman Islands Airport Authority. Situated across several areas of the airport, the inaugural displays are drawn entirely from the National Gallery’s permanent collection and past exhibitions and includes artwork by nationally-recognised, award-winning artists and artisans.

Through excerpts of past National Gallery exhibitions, we have sought to explore key areas of Cayman’s visual heritage – maritime history, traditional thatch craft, architecture, and archival photography, as well as contemporary visual art.

For more information please click here.

Creative Careers at the National Gallery



Join our team this summer as our Summer of Art Intern!

This 4 – 6 week paid placement gives the successful applicant the opportunity to work in a museum environment and develop important skills for the future, including taking ownership of assigned projects and following them through to completion.

For more information or to apply please click here.

Get Involved – Become a Member Today!



Are you looking for ways to get involved with the National Gallery?

Become a member of the National Gallery today by visiting us online or stopping by our location off of Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Don’t forget the wide range of amazing benefits that are available to our members that include:

1) An invitation to members’ preview evenings for each new exhibition.2) An exclusive invitation to our Members’ Christmas Party.3) National Gallery electronic newsletters and bulletins (optional).4) First word on upcoming exhibitions, programming and NGCI National Collection acquisitions.5) A 10% discount on all continuing education courses at NGCI.6) A 10% discount in the NGCI Store.

And much more!

Visit our website to renew online, call 945 8111 or emailadministration@nationalgallery.org.ky.





