Cayman Islands National Gallery: Final Call For Submissions

New National Gallery Exhibition Explores Maritime Culture In The Cayman Islands

In January 2017, the National Gallery will open a new exhibition which explores Cayman’s maritime identity – past, present and future. The open call to artists invites work that explores a wide variety of topics ranging from explorations of the Islands maritime heritage, tourism, maritime-based import/export, our underwater environment, through to the threat of global warming and the consequences this may have for island nations.

The Gallery is interested in new innovative approaches to this theme and invites submissions from artists, filmmakers, writers, archivists, historians, conservationists and other related genres to consider this complex relationship from an historical, cultural, economic and ecological perspective, and through a variety of viewpoints from that of historic witness/objective observer through to active interventionist.

Artwork in a wide variety of media from painting, photography, experimental and documentary film, sound works, collage, digital collage, sculpture, drawing, installation, ceramics, performance and prints, will be considered. Site specific environmental projects will also be considered.

SUBMISSION PROCESS:

This exhibition is open to artists that are resident in the Cayman Islands or the Caymanian diaspora. Artists are invited to submit photos of work (or work concept drawings/photos), with an accompanying artist’s statement relating the work to the exhibition synopsis. This should be provided in electronic format only and directed to the attention of the curator at info@nationalgallery.org.ky. Deadline: Wednesday 23rd November, 2016. A maximum of three works per artists will be considered. Submissions must be accompanied by a biography (200 words max) and should include a link to your website if applicable.

All submissions will be considered by the curator. Successful submissions will be notified by email no later than Monday 5th December Final artwork needs to be delivered to the NGCI site on Saturday, 7th January, 2015. The exhibition will run from 19th January through 13th April, 2017.