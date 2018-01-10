Cayman Islands National Gallery Annual Outreach Exhibition

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands ( NGCI ) is currently exhibiting over 100 works of art by the 50+ participants who took part in the NGCI Outreach programmes in 2017. The NGCI Outreach programmes cater to a wide variety of community groups, ages and abilities. Art classes and special events are held on site at the National Gallery where possible, with others being held at various locations in the community. Classes encourage the discovery of new skills and development of abilities, as well as using art as a therapeutic outlet to support mental health and overall wellbeing.

“NGCI outreach programmes are at the centre of the organizations mission to ensure that art is accessible to all members of the community including members population who might not otherwise have access to those services, or be able to visit the NGCI facility,” explains NGCI Education Officer Jessica Ebanks . They have been running for many years and cover a diverse group which includes: Art Haven (classes for participants from Caribbean Haven Residential Centre, HMP Northward, HMP Fairbanks and Eagle House Rehabilitation Centre) taught by Joseph Betty and sponsored by Lori Monk and Kevin Butler; EY’s Art Talk for seniors, EY’s Meet Me at The Pines which is taught by David Bridgeman , and EY’s Art for the Elderly in Cayman Brac for taught by Simone Scott , all sponsored by EY; and Sunrise Art Club for adults with disabilities taught by David Bridgeman and sponsored by Appleby.

“The quality of the exhibition reflects the incredible amount of work that the participating artists have committed over the past year and showcases the potential of art as an avenue for healing. It is a truly uplifting collection that includes drawing, painting and ceramics and covers a wide array of themes,” explains Ms Ebanks.

The exhibition was developed by Jessica Ebanks with support from NGCI Collections & Curatorial Coordinator Kerri-Anne Chisholm and Education Intern Tyra Iton. It runs from 5-19 January 2018, 10am to 5pm, in the NGCI Dart Auditorium/Community Gallery. Entrance to the exhibition is free to the public.