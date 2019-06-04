Cayman Islands’ national flower is in bloom at Botanic Park

North Side, Grand Cayman, June 3, 2019] – The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park is pleased to share that the Cayman Islands’ national flower is in bloom!



The “Wild Banana Orchid” is an endemic species of orchid found only in our islands. There are two varieties; Myrmecophila thomsoniana var. thomsoniana originates from Grand Cayman and Myrmecophila thomsoniana var. minor originates from the sister islands, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.



Botanic Park manager, John Lawrus is encouraging families to take time out to visit the Park to experience the Banana Orchid in its native surroundings.



“I encourage you to stop by the Park sometime over the next month as this opportunity is pretty rare; the Banana Orchid only blooms once a year. And while you’re here taking in the beauty of our islands indigenous flower, you may also get the chance to see a pair of Cayman Parrots or one of our beautiful Blue Iguanas. This is a really great time of year to visit the park,” he said.



Photo caption 1: Image by Botanic Park Horticultural Manager, Nick Johnson

More about the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, an attraction managed by the Tourism Attraction Board, is open Monday to Sunday from 9:00AM to 4:30PM. Boasting over 62 acres of lush landscape, the Park is home to an abundance of wildlife including many of the islands’ 56 species of butterfly, native birds, the Cayman Parrot and the endangered Cayman Blue Iguana. With multiple floral gardens, woodland trails, wetlands, a lake and over 60 species of palm trees, there is so much to do and see at the Botanic Park.

The Park which was originally designed to show and preserve the Cayman Islands’ native flora and fauna – as well as to promote education, conservation and recreation – now has over 30,000 visitors each year, many of whom come to enjoy the tranquility, culture and natural beauty that abounds in this hidden treasure. The Heritage Garden is a beautiful celebration of the islands and the traditional Caymanian way of life.

The Botanic Park offers resident rates of CI$5 for adults, and free admission for children under 12, and seniors over 60.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mr. John Lawrus on 947-9462, email manager@botanic-park.ky or check out the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park Facebook Page.