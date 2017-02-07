Cayman Islands national energy policy consult begins

In 20 years 70 percent of electricity generated in the Cayman Islands could come from renewable sources states a new draft energy policy on which Government is seeking public feedback.

The Planning Ministry today (Tuesday 7 February 2017) launched a two week consultation period on the document, which is available from the publications section of www.plahi.gov.ky.

The vision outlined by the new document calls for a focus on “Enhancing and embracing a sustainable lifestyle through responsible and innovative energy supply and consumption.”

It proposes to achieve this through a number of goals that range from knowledge and education, to energy security, sustainability, and the Cayman Islands becoming a centre-of-excellence in renewable energy.

Policymakers believe that success will hinge in large part on the implementation of strategies relevant to the electricity sector.

Officials say the document updates the work of the 2010 National Energy Policy, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly in March 2013. The new draft reflects developments such as the Paris Agreement by parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, but also lower prices for oil and renewable energy.

A new committee appointed in 2016 included stakeholders from the public and private sector, including many who had served on the earlier group.

Interested persons may take the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/caymanenergypolicy. The deadline for feedback is Monday 20 February 2017 and the Ministry intends to table the final report in the Legislative Assembly shortly thereafter.

For more information, contact leah.watson@gov.ky or 244-2412.