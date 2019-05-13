Cayman Islands National Conservation Law Review Committee meets

The National Conservation Law Review Committee, led by chair the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, met for the first time last week at the Government Administration Building.

At the start of the meeting, the Department of the Environment provided a presentation on the law and answered questions from committee members.

Members discussed the need for a review of the law and agreed that the Terms of Reference (ToR) should be sufficiently broad to allow for wide ranging discussion as the committee does its work. The ToR will be settled at the next meeting.

Premier McLaughlin noted that while Government has its own concerns with certain aspects of the law, the expectation is that the committee would discuss these alongside any public concerns.

Accordingly, as part of the review process the committee will invite feedback from the public on any concerns or suggestions that they have on improving the law or the processes guided by it.

In addition its deliberations will consider the impact of international conventions to which the Cayman Islands is a party, as well as regional and international best practice, among other things.

Decisions by the committee will guide the development of drafting instructions for revisions to the law that would help address these concerns. The committee will meet every two weeks and must submit a report of its findings to Cabinet within a month of the review process ending.

The committee comprises a number of individuals with expertise across a range of sectors, such as environment, tourism, legal and development.

Members include:

Name: Title / Expertise: Position: Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, MLA, JP Premier Chairperson Hon. Minister Dwayne Seymour, MLA, JP Minister of Environment Dep. Chair Capt. Eugene Ebanks, MLA, JP Councillor for Environment Member Jennifer Ahearn, Chief Officer Ministry of Environment Member Leyda Nicholson-Makasare, representing Chief Officer Ministry of Planning Member Michael Smith, representing Solicitor General Law Member McFarlane Conolly, Chairperson, National Conservation Council Environment Member Gina Ebanks-Petrie, Director, Dept. of Environment Environment Member Haroon Pandohie, Director, Planning Department Planning Member Gene Thompson Development Member David Ritch, OBE, JP Law Member Joshua Ebanks CI Angling Club Member Wayne Panton Former Minister of Environment Member Nadia Hardie National Trust Member Theresa Leacock-Broderick CITA / Tourism Member Joel Jefferson Sports Fishing Member Christine Maltman, representing Mark Van de Velde Real Estate Member Mark Scotland Road Development & Former Minister of Environment Member Ronnie Anglin Watersports Member Troy Jacob, Senior Policy Advisor Ministry of Environment Member Roy Tatum, Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Premier’s Office Nancy Barnard, Deputy Chief Officer Ministry of Environment Andrea Bodden, Seconded Policy Advisor Ministry of Environment Liz Walton Thompson Cayman Brac Member Gary Bodden Restaurateur Member

