Cayman Islands: National Community Enhancement Summer Project 2019

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Government’s second-ever National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Summer Project takes place on Monday, 8 – Friday, 19 July 2019.

The initiative will provide up to two weeks of environmental beautification work across Grand Cayman for unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians, aged 18 years and older. As well as providing temporary paid work, the NiCE project offers a chance for persons entering the job market to learn new skills whilst allowing persons re-entering the workforce, the opportunity to gain additional experience.

Registration and orientation for next month’s project, led by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, will be at the Lions Centre from 9 a.m. – 12 noon on Tuesday, 2 July.

The project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, tidying up parks and cemeteries, beach clean-ups, clearing beach access, garbage collection; as well as cleaning roadside verges and general bush clearance.

“While the Government is encouraged that at 2.8% unemployment is now at its lowest in more than a decade, we are still keen to help those who are experiencing difficulties finding full-time work,” said Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew.

“This Summer’s NiCE Project has been brought forward to assist in addressing the issue of sargassum on the beaches and coastline of Grand Cayman. A similar project will be conducted on the Sister Islands by the Ministry of District Administration,” he concluded.

NiCE applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation to prove immigration status on registration day.

Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are eligible are accepted onto the programme. Those accepted onto the programme will be required to attend work daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour; foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all District Libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from District MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman (WORC) formerly known as the National Workforce Development Agency and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.

Government agencies working together to organise this summer’s project are the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA), the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and (WORC).

The Government intends to undertake another NICE project in November 2019 to provide temporary seasonal employment in the run up to the holiday season.